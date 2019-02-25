Home

Graumlich & Son
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Doris Guinn

Doris Guinn Obituary
Guinn, Doris
1935 - 2019
Doris R. Guinn, age 83, formerly of Columbus, passed away February 24, 2019 in Marietta, Ohio. Preceded in death by husband Earl Guinn, son Russell Greathouse, parents Oscar and Mabel Clark, siblings Ethel Thibener, Bernice Gardner, Gladys Mooney, and David Clark. Survived by children, Angela (Thomas Graham) Noland, David (Donna) Greathouse, Steven (Rhonda) Greathouse; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Randy Clark; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 28, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Brad Kelly officiating. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Doris' online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
