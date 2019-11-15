|
|
Kennell, Doris
Doris Kennell, age 84, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Enjoyed crossword puzzles, scrapbooking, spending time with family and her grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband Gary Kennell and daughter Cindy Wolford. Survived by children, Jeri Jones and Chris Wallick; stepchildren, Julie Massey, John Kennell and Jeff Kennell; granddaughter, Amanda Gaylor, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and special friend, Gisele Barnard. Family will receive friends 2-3 pm Friday at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 18, 2019