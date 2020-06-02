Krasik, Doris
1944 - 2020
Doris Austin Krasik, age 76, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Adoring grandmother, devoted mother, educator, naturally gifted pianist, aspiring children's writer, supporter of local arts, avid sports fan, large dog lover, loyal friend, and dedicated spouse. Creative, intelligent, witty and gracious, Doris was raised in Fredericktown, PA. She lived with tragedy from a young age, losing her eldest brother, Edward, in the Korean War. Doris met her future husband, Ralph, in high school and they attended Marietta College together. Married after college, they moved to Columbus and remained for nearly 50 years. A natural and enthusiastic teacher, Doris began teaching at Columbus' Alexander Graham Bell School for the Deaf and then received her master's degree from The Ohio State University. Doris was a devoted mother -- imaginative, patient, extremely humorous, and warm—and took several years off work to dedicate her talents to raising two children. She later returned to the classroom as a permanent substitute teacher in the Upper Arlington School District, bringing her trademark humor and dedication to her students. Doris was a devoted partner to her husband, helping him to build various businesses in Columbus, and caring for him as he lived with Parkinson's Disease until he passed away in 2016. Doris was also diagnosed with Parkinson's in the last year of her life. Doris volunteered her time with a range of organizations — the Columbus Zoo, National Organization of Jewish Women, Columbus Art Museum, CATCo and the YWCA Family Center. She adored children and wrote countless stories and original songs which she shared with her students, children and friends. Doris' greatest pride was raising her children and her greatest joy was her granddaughter who brought endless laughter and love, especially at the end of her life when she endured numerous acute health conditions. Doris is survived by her daughter, Erin Austin Krasik; daughter-in-law, Jumana Dalal and granddaughter, Anya, of Lima, Peru; son, Ryan Austin Krasik of St. Louis, MO. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Krasik. A memorial service will be held in Columbus, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Doris' name to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation or National Parkinson's Foundation. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.