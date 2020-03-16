Home

Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
614-879-9222
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home
1355 West Main Street
West Jefferson, OH 43162
View Map
Doris L. (Barton) Doran


1929 - 2020
Doris L. (Barton) Doran Obituary
Doran (Barton), Doris L.
Doris L. (Barton) Doran, 90, went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1929, in South Solon, Ohio. She loved gardening, baking pies and spending time with family and friends. She worked at Parsons Hardware for many years. She attended Life in Christ Fellowship in West Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Bertha (Forrest) Barton and her husband of over 70 years Richard D. Doran, brothers Roger, Eugene, Raymond, Robert, Donald (Popeye), Herbert, Richard (Mick), and sisters Mary, Blanche, Norma, Shirley, and Carol. She is survived by a brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Barton; sons, Jerry (Linda) Doran, Rod (Eileen) Doran, Dan (Debra) Doran. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kelly (Dean) Hoenie, Jason (Shannon) Doran, Brian (Tricia) Doran, Matt Doran, Todd Doran, Michelle Garrard (Jim Witteman), and Angela (Jon) Beiriger; great-grandchildren, Logan (Tate), Ethan, Brandon (Lauren), Gunnar, Moriah, Selah, Hunter, Asher, Lexie, Hayden, Avery and Alivia; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10a.m.-12pm with Funeral Services following at RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Steinbrecher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Loving Care Hospice of Madison County, 56 S. Oak Street, London, Ohio 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
