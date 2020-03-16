|
Doran (Barton), Doris L.
Doris L. (Barton) Doran, 90, went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1929, in South Solon, Ohio. She loved gardening, baking pies and spending time with family and friends. She worked at Parsons Hardware for many years. She attended Life in Christ Fellowship in West Jefferson. She was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Bertha (Forrest) Barton and her husband of over 70 years Richard D. Doran, brothers Roger, Eugene, Raymond, Robert, Donald (Popeye), Herbert, Richard (Mick), and sisters Mary, Blanche, Norma, Shirley, and Carol. She is survived by a brother, Jim (Mary Ann) Barton; sons, Jerry (Linda) Doran, Rod (Eileen) Doran, Dan (Debra) Doran. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kelly (Dean) Hoenie, Jason (Shannon) Doran, Brian (Tricia) Doran, Matt Doran, Todd Doran, Michelle Garrard (Jim Witteman), and Angela (Jon) Beiriger; great-grandchildren, Logan (Tate), Ethan, Brandon (Lauren), Gunnar, Moriah, Selah, Hunter, Asher, Lexie, Hayden, Avery and Alivia; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10a.m.-12pm with Funeral Services following at RADER-McDONALD-TIDD FUNERAL HOME, 1355 W. Main Street, West Jefferson. Burial will be at Hampton Cemetery. Funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Bob Steinbrecher. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Loving Care Hospice of Madison County, 56 S. Oak Street, London, Ohio 43140. Please visit www.radermcdonaldtiddfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020