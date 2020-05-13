Janik, Doris Lorraine (Brown)
1924 - 2020
In Loving Memory of Doris Lorraine (Brown) Janik, the eldest child of Julius and Eunice Brown, born December 1, 1924, passed away peacefully after a long battle with Dementia on May 12, 2020. Born and raised in West Chester, Tarrytown, New York, Doris was a trained secretary and went on to enjoy working as a Bank Teller after raising her children. She enjoyed traveling the world, wintering in Florida, golfing, and dancing with her late husband, Lou, whom she was married to for 49 years. They had two children together; Gary Janik and Laurie Davis, both preceded in death. Doris was a wonderful cook and kept a beautiful home in Worthington, OH for 40 years after moving around the country with her family. Known as a fierce but loving nurturer she will be missed by her surviving grandchildren; Lauren Miller, Lindsay (Mat) Madril and Alex Janik; great-grandson Teddy Frost; daughter-in-law, Irina Astatieva and her nieces and nephews. Doris's family will receive friends one hour prior to her funeral service to be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 at 11:00am with Pastor Dennis Barnhart officiating. Interment for Doris and inurnment of Louis Janik to follow at Flint Cemetery at 1:30pm. We are most grateful to the staff at Chestnut Hill Senior Living, especially the Memory Care Unit Staff, and the care provided by Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Memorial messages may be sent to Doris's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 17, 2020.