Doris M. Graham


1917 - 2019
Doris M. Graham Obituary
Graham, Doris M.
1917 - 2019
Doris Mary Graham, 102, of Columbus, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. On January 7, 1917, Dr. Henderson traveled via horse and buggy to the family farm on Watkins Road in Union County to deliver Doris to the late Albert and Flora (Kasper) Mayer. During WWII, Doris welded wartime air planes for Curtis Wright at Port Columbus. Doris was devoted to her family, loved gardening and growing her house plants. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard B. Graham in 2012, daughter-in-law Carol A. Graham, sisters Betty Davie and Elda Lyons, brothers Emerson, Burl and Alvin Lee Mayer. Doris is survived by two beloved sons, Thomas L. (Sherry) Graham, and Stephen (Cathy) Graham; cherished grandchildren, Chad M. Graham, Bradley L. (Julia) Graham, Kevin Graham, Corey (Megan) Graham; great grandchildren, Carter W. Graham, Bradley J. Graham, Zachary R. Graham; several nieces, nephews and many good friends. Visitation will be held from 11 AM-1 PM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W), Plain City, where funeral services will begin at 1 PM Monday. Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Burial immediately following at Flint Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Please visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 13, 2019
