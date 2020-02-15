|
|
Hughes, Doris M
1947 - 2020
Doris M. Hughes, 72, died February 14, 2020. She was born March 12, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Nelson and Louise (DeWeese) Derenburger. She enjoyed shopping with her sister and spending time in the garden. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren. Doris was preceded by her husband of 47 years Dennis Ray Hughes. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Andrea) Hughes Jr.; daughter, Kim Ritzler; grandchildren, Erica Ritzler, Aaron Ritzler, Bryan Ritzler, Nicholas Hughes, and Margo Hughes; sister, Diana Hull; sister-in-law, Karen Brockman; 4 nephews and their families; and special friends, Fred Lowe, Tom and Sheila Tuttle, and Schree. Visitation will be 2-4 PM Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd. Graveside service will be held 10 AM Tuesday at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, 43202. Contributions in Doris memory may be made to the Kobacker House. Visit www.schoedinger.com to offer condolences or share a favorite memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020