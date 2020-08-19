1/
Doris McNamee
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNamee, Doris
1930 - 2020
Doras Eileen McNamee (Clark), passed peacefully on August 16, 2020 on her journey home to be with her deceased husband, Harry E. McNamee; parents, Charles and Edith Clark; brothers, Charles and Jack Clark; sisters, Nora Mae Clark, Clarabelle (Robert) Baesmann, Dolores (Paul) Lewis. Survived by sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Clark; children, Harry B. (Mac) (Theresa) McNamee, Roberta (Chad) Adams, Patricia (Charles) Weakley, Patrick (Sally) McNamee; grandchildren, Dawn (Jason) Ellerbush, Ericka (Shayne) Yokum, Brittany (Ryan) Hannigan, Stephanie (Javier) Piquero, Kristina Adams-Scott, Jason (Ann) Foster, Shawn (Michelle) Foster, Brice (Stephanie) McNamee, Mackenzie (Tory) Gabriel; and 15 great-grandchildren. Our mother loved to dance, play gin rummy and make new friends everywhere she went. Mom held numerous jobs in her journey through life. But, her most fulfilling was being a mother, grandmother and GGMAC (great-grandmother). She surely will be missed by all of the people, patrons and servers where she would frequently stop to have a "tall one." Her quick, witty personality and smile were infectious and endearing to all that had the chance to know her. Friends may call from 1-3 and 4-6pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. The Memorial Service will begin at 6pm with Dr. James Lehman officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved