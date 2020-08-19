McNamee, Doris

1930 - 2020

Doras Eileen McNamee (Clark), passed peacefully on August 16, 2020 on her journey home to be with her deceased husband, Harry E. McNamee; parents, Charles and Edith Clark; brothers, Charles and Jack Clark; sisters, Nora Mae Clark, Clarabelle (Robert) Baesmann, Dolores (Paul) Lewis. Survived by sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Clark; children, Harry B. (Mac) (Theresa) McNamee, Roberta (Chad) Adams, Patricia (Charles) Weakley, Patrick (Sally) McNamee; grandchildren, Dawn (Jason) Ellerbush, Ericka (Shayne) Yokum, Brittany (Ryan) Hannigan, Stephanie (Javier) Piquero, Kristina Adams-Scott, Jason (Ann) Foster, Shawn (Michelle) Foster, Brice (Stephanie) McNamee, Mackenzie (Tory) Gabriel; and 15 great-grandchildren. Our mother loved to dance, play gin rummy and make new friends everywhere she went. Mom held numerous jobs in her journey through life. But, her most fulfilling was being a mother, grandmother and GGMAC (great-grandmother). She surely will be missed by all of the people, patrons and servers where she would frequently stop to have a "tall one." Her quick, witty personality and smile were infectious and endearing to all that had the chance to know her. Friends may call from 1-3 and 4-6pm on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. The Memorial Service will begin at 6pm with Dr. James Lehman officiating.



