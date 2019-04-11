|
|
Milbourne, Doris
Doris Lee Kuhn Milbourne, 96, passed away Thursday, March 21 in Cincinnati. Her husband Robert and daughter Sally M Hughes predeceased her. Doris is survived by her children, Bob, Raleigh, NC and Martha M. Warren, Marlton, NJ; as well as son-in-law, Tom Hughes, Cincinnati; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 27 at 11 am at Westwood UM Church, 3460 Epworth Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Westwood UM Church, (westwoodunitedmethodist.org), , (hospiceofcincinnati.org) or anther charity organization of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019