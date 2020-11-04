Cochran, Doris Neil
Doris Neil Cochran, age 95, transitioned on October 28, 2020. Private Graveside Service (mask required), Monday, November 9, 2020 at 12pm, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43213. Doris Neil Cochran was born May 27, 1925 in Bristol TN to the late King and Rosa Lee Broady. She is survived by daughter, Janis Madison, along with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com