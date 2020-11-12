1/
Doris Nell Singer
1929 - 2020
On November 10, 2020, Doris Nell Singer passed away at home in North Carolina with her family by her side. She faced long term illness with grace and dignity. She fought bravely to the end and is now at peace. Doris was born in White County, Saltee, Georgia on October 10, 1929, daughter of late George and Mary Lou Jarrett. Doris is survived by her children, Lucinda (Roger) Blake, and Michael (Sylvia) Singer. She was a proud grandmother to Roger II Blake, Shayla Treadwell, and Kiana (Benjamin) Missick and great grandmother to Taylan, Tatiana, Keirsten, Alexandar, Madison, Olivia and Aria. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Doris was preceded in death by her siblings Annie V. Ramsey, Margaret Rhodes, Emma Jean Carter, Bessie Mays, Mary Lou Jackson, Floreance Jarrett, James L and George R. Jarrett. She was also preceded in death by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Service will be held at Schoedinger Midtown Chapel, Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9am. Due to COVID 19 only 25 family members will be able to attend. Zoom will be available for all to view. Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Schoedinger Funeral Home, Midtown Chapel, 229 E. State St., Columbus, OH 43215.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Midtown Chapel
229 East State Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 224-6105
