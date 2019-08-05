|
Neville, Doris
Doris Neville, age 80, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Member of Radiant Life Church. Preceded in death by husband Larry 2015, grandsons Michael and Todd Syar. Survived by sons, William R. (Rita) Syar and Michael D. Syar; brother, Lee (Florence) Schoby; grandchildren, Thomas Syar, Sarah Syar, Haley Dotters and Zaden Syar; caregiver, Ashley Carr. Friends may call TUESDAY (TODAY) from 11a.m.-12p.m. at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12p.m.(TODAY) with Pastor Dave Gross, officiating. Interment Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019