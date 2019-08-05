Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
Doris Neville Obituary
Neville, Doris
Doris Neville, age 80, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Member of Radiant Life Church. Preceded in death by husband Larry 2015, grandsons Michael and Todd Syar. Survived by sons, William R. (Rita) Syar and Michael D. Syar; brother, Lee (Florence) Schoby; grandchildren, Thomas Syar, Sarah Syar, Haley Dotters and Zaden Syar; caregiver, Ashley Carr. Friends may call TUESDAY (TODAY) from 11a.m.-12p.m. at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will follow at 12p.m.(TODAY) with Pastor Dave Gross, officiating. Interment Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
