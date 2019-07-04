|
Parker, Doris
1927 - 2019
Doris Parker, age 92, of Westerville, passed away at her residence on June 30, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1927 to the late George and Leoda (Jackson) Parker in Toledo, OH. "Preceded in death by three siblings. A member of Beechwald Christian Church, she loved the Lord, enjoyed singing his praise and attending bible study with her sweetheart, Darryl. Doris was a kind soul who touched the hearts of many and created relationships that will be forever cherished by those who called her friend. Doris will be missed by all the friends she found throughout her life, including those she made while working at Goodwill Sage and Arc North, attending church at Beechwald, and her caregivers from Brooks Supported Living and Mt. Carmel Hospice." Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus, OH on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 11:30am until time of service at 1pm with Pastor Doug Nault officiating. Burial to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019