Reese, Doris

Doris L. Reese, age 91, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Doris was preceded in death by her parents Thomas O. and Clara E. Dickey, brother Thomas O. (Angela) Dickey II MD and her husband of 49 years Thomas A. Reese. She is survived by her children, Thomas (Rich) Reese, John (Rhonda) Reese and Mary (Reese) Garrison; grandchildren, Nicole E. Reese, Rebekah (Matt) Kent, Jeremy Garrison, Neil Garrison, Kalyn (Chad) Ferguson and Logan Stevens Reese. Doris graduated from the Ohio State University in 1950 with a bachelor's degree in Social Work. She was the Director of the Monroe County Welfare Department, before moving to Columbus with her husband where she worked as a case worker for the Franklin County Department Of Welfare. She later moved on to become a United Way case worker for aid to the blind and disabled where she retired to raise her children. She was an accomplished multi-octive vocalist; and sang on TV in Columbus, and a performed a solo at a Billy Graham Crusade. She was a strong believer in Christ and often said, "No matter how life has been, Jesus Christ has walked with me all the way and has been my comforter and friend". Due to the health crisis, there will be immediate family service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio with burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store