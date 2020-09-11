1/1
Doris Rice
1945 - 2020
Doris Rice, age 74, passed away September 7, 2020. Graveside Ceremony 12PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Evergreen Burial Park, 1401 Woodland Ave. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, we encourage you to visit Doris' memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
