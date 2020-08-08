1/1
Doris Roeder
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roeder, Doris
1944 - 2020
Doris Roeder, 76, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on August 6, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, August 13 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 14 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd., Gahanna. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks to ensure safety for everyone attending. Doris was born to the late Martin and Helen Zulauf on May 14, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. Doris attended North Park College in Chicago where she met Dennis Roeder. They were married on December 19,1964 in Aurora, IL. They spent most of their married life in Ohio, raising their two children, Amy and Eric. She started her career as a teacher in Chicago. After continuing her education at Franklin University, she then accepted a position with AEP as a rate analyst. She has been a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran church and enjoyed her Women's Bible study, Life group and various church activities. Doris loved to read, especially Agatha Christie-reading all mystery novels. Doris and Dennis traveled all over the world that was inspired from their careers in business and teaching. They have visited all 50 states, and for their 50th anniversary trip they sailed around the tip of South America. Doris will forever be remembered for her compassion and her ability to engage in conversion with friends and strangers. Doris is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis, daughter Amy Roeder and husband Ted Reed, son Eric Roeder and wife Emily, grand children Amber, Cody and Christian Roeder, and sister Debbie Lutz. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved