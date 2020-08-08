Roeder, Doris
1944 - 2020
Doris Roeder, 76, of Gahanna, Ohio passed away on August 6, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, August 13 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 14 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 4456 Morse Rd., Gahanna. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks to ensure safety for everyone attending. Doris was born to the late Martin and Helen Zulauf on May 14, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan. Doris attended North Park College in Chicago where she met Dennis Roeder. They were married on December 19,1964 in Aurora, IL. They spent most of their married life in Ohio, raising their two children, Amy and Eric. She started her career as a teacher in Chicago. After continuing her education at Franklin University, she then accepted a position with AEP as a rate analyst. She has been a longtime member of St. Luke Lutheran church and enjoyed her Women's Bible study, Life group and various church activities. Doris loved to read, especially Agatha Christie-reading all mystery novels. Doris and Dennis traveled all over the world that was inspired from their careers in business and teaching. They have visited all 50 states, and for their 50th anniversary trip they sailed around the tip of South America. Doris will forever be remembered for her compassion and her ability to engage in conversion with friends and strangers. Doris is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis, daughter Amy Roeder and husband Ted Reed, son Eric Roeder and wife Emily, grand children Amber, Cody and Christian Roeder, and sister Debbie Lutz. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.schoedinger.com
