Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Doris Rose

Doris Rose Obituary
Rose, Doris
1928 - 2019
Doris Gene (Davis) Rose, age 91, formerly of Newark, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in North Canton, Ohio. Doris was born on January 17, 1928. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11am-1pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, Ohio. A celebration of life funeral service will follow at 1pm. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019
