Shrum, Doris
Doris (Mickie) Shrum, age 89, of Hilliard, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by loving husband Fredrick, sons Herbert and Harry Shrum. Survived by loving daughter, Sheila (Gerard) Hammond; daughters-in-law, Gloria Shrum and Carla (Dennis) Shrum Braner; sister, Elain McCann; sister-in-law, Anna Bee; granddaughter and care giver, Dana (fiancée, Brian Small) Hammond; grandson, Gary (fiancée, Dana Black) Hammond; granddaughter, Erin Shrum (Wes) Blair; great grandchildren, Cheyenne and Izick Hammond, Isabella and Alaina Albanese. Family will receive friends Friday 5-7 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019