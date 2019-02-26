Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Shrum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Shrum

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doris Shrum Obituary
Shrum, Doris
Doris (Mickie) Shrum, age 89, of Hilliard, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at home. Preceded in death by loving husband Fredrick, sons Herbert and Harry Shrum. Survived by loving daughter, Sheila (Gerard) Hammond; daughters-in-law, Gloria Shrum and Carla (Dennis) Shrum Braner; sister, Elain McCann; sister-in-law, Anna Bee; granddaughter and care giver, Dana (fiancée, Brian Small) Hammond; grandson, Gary (fiancée, Dana Black) Hammond; granddaughter, Erin Shrum (Wes) Blair; great grandchildren, Cheyenne and Izick Hammond, Isabella and Alaina Albanese. Family will receive friends Friday 5-7 pm at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where funeral service will be held 10 am Saturday. Interment Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now