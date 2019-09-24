Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Union Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Swigert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Swigert


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Swigert Obituary
Swigert, Doris
1930 - 2019
Doris J. Swigert, age 88, Friday, September 20, 2019, Riverside Methodist Hospital. Graduate of South High School class of 1949. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She met her beloved husband Max at Battelle. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Max Swigert, sons Mattew and Mark Swigert, father Custer Deal, mother and step-father Ceceila and Lorn Plotner. Survived by sons, Eric Swigert and Brian (Connie) Swigert; grandchildren, Jessica (Dan), Lisa (Rick), Jonathan (Shannon), Katie Marie; many other loving family and friends. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service will be held Saturday 11AM, Chapel at Union Cemetery. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now