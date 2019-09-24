|
|
Swigert, Doris
1930 - 2019
Doris J. Swigert, age 88, Friday, September 20, 2019, Riverside Methodist Hospital. Graduate of South High School class of 1949. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. She met her beloved husband Max at Battelle. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband Max Swigert, sons Mattew and Mark Swigert, father Custer Deal, mother and step-father Ceceila and Lorn Plotner. Survived by sons, Eric Swigert and Brian (Connie) Swigert; grandchildren, Jessica (Dan), Lisa (Rick), Jonathan (Shannon), Katie Marie; many other loving family and friends. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Funeral service will be held Saturday 11AM, Chapel at Union Cemetery. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. Interment Union Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019