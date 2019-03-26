|
|
Turner, Doris
1948 - 2019
Doris Turner, age 71. Sunrise January 18, 1948 and Sunset March 21, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson St. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019