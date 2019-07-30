|
|
Wilkes, Doris
Doris M. "Shaver" Wilkes, 87, affectionately known as "Dukie", died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Melvin and Myrtle Shaver, husband John Jr., brothers Donald Allen and Melvin Shaver, and sister Vivian Titus. Survived by sister-in-law, Minnie Shaver of Hilliard, Ohio; daughters, Debbie (Gene) Sockman of N.C. and Lisa Fisher of Columbus, Ohio; sons, John III, Gary, Mike, and Kevin, all of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Tara (Phil) Campredon; great granddaughters, Olivia, Abby, and Emma Campredon; great grandson, Landon Campredon, all of Westerville, Ohio; also surviving are her friends in prayer, Brenda Linke, Debbie Edwards, and Colleen Nixon; along with many dear family friends she cherished. She attended West High School graduating in the January 1950 class. Dukie left the workforce to raise her family in the 1950s. She was Chairman of the McGuffey Elementary PTA for a time during the 1960s. She loved bowling and spent many years as secretary/treasurer of the Friendship Bowling League at Amos Lanes. Dukie returned to the workforce later in life after all her children were grown, working for Buckeye Films/PhotoBug. The family has designated the Humane Society at 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026 for memorial contributions. A viewing will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, with the service being held at noon followed by a graveside service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019