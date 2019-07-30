Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Wesley Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Wilkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Wilkes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Wilkes Obituary
Wilkes, Doris
Doris M. "Shaver" Wilkes, 87, affectionately known as "Dukie", died Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Melvin and Myrtle Shaver, husband John Jr., brothers Donald Allen and Melvin Shaver, and sister Vivian Titus. Survived by sister-in-law, Minnie Shaver of Hilliard, Ohio; daughters, Debbie (Gene) Sockman of N.C. and Lisa Fisher of Columbus, Ohio; sons, John III, Gary, Mike, and Kevin, all of Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Tara (Phil) Campredon; great granddaughters, Olivia, Abby, and Emma Campredon; great grandson, Landon Campredon, all of Westerville, Ohio; also surviving are her friends in prayer, Brenda Linke, Debbie Edwards, and Colleen Nixon; along with many dear family friends she cherished. She attended West High School graduating in the January 1950 class. Dukie left the workforce to raise her family in the 1950s. She was Chairman of the McGuffey Elementary PTA for a time during the 1960s. She loved bowling and spent many years as secretary/treasurer of the Friendship Bowling League at Amos Lanes. Dukie returned to the workforce later in life after all her children were grown, working for Buckeye Films/PhotoBug. The family has designated the Humane Society at 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, OH 43026 for memorial contributions. A viewing will be held at 11AM on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, with the service being held at noon followed by a graveside service at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now