Woda, Doris
1938 - 2020
Doris Ann Ingold Woda, passed away on November 10, 2020, in Columbus, OH. She was born October 10, 1938 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, to Paul Christopher Ingold and Veronica Paige Ingold. She graduated from Bob Jones Academy in Greenville, SC. After high school, she attended Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, and later attended classes at Ohio University Eastern in St. Clairsville, Ohio. Doris married Russell Frank Woda in 1958 in Lyndhurst, OH. They relocated to Powhatan Point in the mid 1960's and started a home building business, Beverly Builders and co-owned Powhatan Hardware. Russell passed away in 1978. Doris continued her business career owning and operating the Wigwam Restaurant in Powhatan Point, Ohio, and later, Dorelli's in Wheeling, WV. In 1990, Doris and her son started Woda Development & Construction, Inc., where Doris worked until her retirement. She enjoyed being in the choir at the Amity United Methodist Church, being a member of the Powhatan Junior Women's Club where she made many of her lifelong friends, and later playing Mahjong with her retired friends in Grandview Heights. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family and especially her grandchildren who were dear to her. Doris was a faithful follower of Christ and spent much of her life being an entrepreneur, a caretaker, a sister, an aunt, a mother, and a grandmother. Doris is survived by her two sons, Russell Paul Woda (Melinda) of Powell, OH, and Jeffrey Joseph Woda (Lynette) of Columbus; six grandchildren, Rachael Woda Gale, of Delaware, OH, Elyse Woda of Naches, WA, Daniel Woda, of Seattle, WA, Veronica Paige Woda of Columbus, OH, Madeline Woda, of Brooklyn, NY, and Esther Woda of Columbus, OH; and two great-grandchildren, Ava and Nolan. Doris is also survived by a sister, Eleanor Ingold Simons (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ingold of Greensboro, NC; and a brother, Dale Ingold (Marsha) of Powhatan Point, OH. Near to her were her niece and nephews, Christine Simons Hartzell (Dean) of Kernersville, NC, Thomas Simons (Pamela) of Westerville, OH, and Paul Curtis Ingold (Tawn) of Powhatan Point, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Russell Frank Woda, and a brother Paul Michael Ingold. Visitation will be from 4-6pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH. 43221 on Tuesday, November 17, and from 10am-12noon at Bauknecht-Altmeyer Funeral Home, 186 Main St., Powhatan Point, OH, 43942 on Wednesday, November 18. Memorial and celebration of life will be on Wednesday, November 18, at 12:30pm at the grave side at Powhatan Cemetery in Powhatan Point, OH. Memorial contributions can be made to the Amity United Methodist Church, 53431 E. Captina Highway, Powhatan Point, OH, 43942. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
