Yamarick, Doris
1928 - 2019
Doris Yamarick, age 91, of Circleville, Ohio, passed on 5/29/19. She was born in East Orange, NJ and preceded in death by her husband Wally of 44 years, her parents Adolf and Fanny Schanzenbach, and her brother Werner. She is survived by her two sons, The oldest, Kenneth (Jane) of Moulton, Texas; Jane's daughter, Ellen (Adam) Davidson and great grandsons, Van and Steele; and Warren (Laura) of Powell, Ohio and granddaughters, Caitie (Brandon) Rohrig, Christina, Carly, Shelby, and Ciera Yamarick; nieces, Sue (Don) Chambers, Diane (John) Bianci, Karyn (Patrick) Ruddy; and nephew, Erich (Jane) Schanzenbach. She loved her children and grandchildren and her friends were very special to her. She was involved in her community and was very proud of being co-founder of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, and worked with others to establish Haven House, a domestic violence shelter, and Hospice of Pickaway County. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, her family would be grateful if donations were made to the Yamarick Family Fund of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 N. Court Street, Circleville, Ohio, 44113. Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 31, 2019