Thompson, Dorithy

1923 - 2019

Dorothy Thompson, 95, passed away peacefully at 6:30 PM Sunday, June 16, in her home in Westerville Ohio; surrounded by her children and close family. Dorothy was born November 29, 1923 to Chester and Gladys Doran at the Doran Family Farm in New Albany, Ohio. She graduated with the class of 1941 at New Albany High School and was a graduate of Bliss Business College. In 1942 Dorothy met Wayne Thompson, affectionately known as Tommy, at Jimmy Rawlins Dance Studio where they took ballroom dance classes. They later married in Rapid City, South Dakota on October 2, 1943. Two weeks later, Tommy was shipped to Burma to serve in WWII. Dorothy worked as a secretary for Curtiss Wright in downtown Columbus while Tommy was away. She continued to work as a Secretary for Tommy's construction businesses until his passing in February of 1994. They were married for 50 years. Her brother and sister-in-law Harold and Jeanne Doran, sisters and brothers-in-law Betty and Dick Fuller and Marian and John Shockey, and her brother-in-law Thomas Keesee also preceded Dorothy in death. Dorothy is survived by sister, Marjorie Keesee; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Judy Doran; and her three children, Michael Thompson, Susan Kay and Karen Semon and son-in-law, Mark Semon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Luke, Jacob, Alex, Shalom, Melody, Jesse, Erin, Sara, Abbey and Lindey; and great grandchildren, Gloria, Jade, Annabelle, Chloe, Emma, Micah, Eli, Asher, Elian and Benson; many nieces and nephews; and her husband's family members. She loved them all so much. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, and nature and most of all spending time with family, friends and fellowship at her church. She was sweet, caring and an encouragement to all. Her deepest desire was to reflect the life of Jesus and she did. "Her eyes our first glimpse of beauty, her heartbeat our first song. Our mother, our first home." Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 1-3PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 4PM at Franklin United Brethren, 7171 Central College Rd, New Albany. A committal will be held Monday at 10AM at Maplewood Cemetery, New Albany. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Water for Life at www.lifetoday.org. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 21, 2019