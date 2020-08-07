Tripp, Dorothea

TRIPP, Dorothea Mae (nee James), "Dottie", of Winter Garden, Florida, departed this life to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 31, 2020 at the age of 99. Dottie was born in Columbus and graduated from Columbus North High School. She attended the Ohio State University where she received a Bachelor's degree and R.N. in Nursing. She met Hillard "Nick" Tripp at Ohio State and they were married on New Years Eve 1944. They moved to Boone, NC where Nick taught Math, Physics and Aeronautics at Appalachian State University. Three children were born to them in Boone. In 1952, they returned to Columbus to be closer to family. Nick taught Math and Dottie served as a School Nurse, both in the Columbus Public Schools. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband Nick, in 1998, and her parents Clyde and Catherine (nee Oldfather\ Bunger) James of Lewisburg, OH. She is survived by her three children, Terry Keplar (Ellen O'Neill) of Clermont, FL, Michael (Linda) Tripp of Kettering, OH, and Christine Tripp of Centerville, OH; grandchildren, Joshua (Diana) Pressnell of Bellbrook, OH, Isaac (Raquel) Pressnell/Moreira of Lamoni, IA, Hannah (Nathan) Huse of Los Angeles, CA and Scott (Jennifer) Hritz of Townsend, TN; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Alexis, Micah, Tessa, Jonah, Isadora and Nolan. There will be a graveside service for immediate family at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH, on August 12, 2020. Your prayers are appreciated and in lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to your local food bank.



