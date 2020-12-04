Allen, Dorothy
1921 - 2020
Dorothy E. Allen, age 99, of Canal Winchester, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Born June 14, 1921 in Delaware, Ohio to the late Ethel and John Leibold. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel B. Allen in 1990; son, Dennis S. Allen, parents John and Ethel Leibold, brothers Dean, William, James, and John W. Leibold. Dottie is survived by her daughter Nancy (Ronald) Schooler, Wapakoneta, Ohio; her grandchildren Andrew (Margaret) Schooler, Alexis (John) Olejniczak, Gregory (Tabitha) Allen, Matthew (Karen) Allen, Sherri (Larry) Tamasovich; great-grandchildren, Abby (Jay) Weaver, Ryan and Megan Tamasovich, Autumn and Hunter Allen, Jacob and Samuel M. Allen, Samuel T. Schooler, Taylor, Peyton, Alexandra, and Cameron Olejniczak, and two great-grandchildren. Special friends Linda Lowell, Earl and Onn Kantner and many loving friends. Dottie was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church in Canal Winchester for many years. Donations in her name can be made to Faith United Methodist Church in Canal Winchester or another organization of choice. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com