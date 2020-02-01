|
|
Kelly, Dorothy Ann "Dottie"
1945 - 2020
Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Kelly, 75, Of Columbus, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at Kobacker House. Born January 31st, 1945 in Columbus, OH, she is preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Dorothy E Schirtzinger; brother, Lee Schirtzinger. Dottie was a devoted wife for 54 years, an amazing mother to her four boys, and 13 grandchildren. Dottie was happiest when she was with her husband John at sporting events supporting her sons and grandchildren. On Saturday afternoons in the fall you would find Dottie sitting in her chair with a blanket over her head praying for a Buckeye win. Dottie was a very spiritual person who was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic German Village Church. Dottie is survived by her husband of 54 years John, sons, Brian, Kevin (Kim), Shawn (Michelle), Patrick (Mandi), 13 Grandchildren, special Aunt Shirley Thibaut, sisters Nancy Lewis, Christine (Chuck) Gregory, brother Michael Schirtzinger. Visitation Monday 2-4 and 6-8pm, at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME 1068 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206. Rosary, 7:30. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday February 4, 10:00 am at St. Leos Catholic Church. Fr. Vince Nguyen, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In Dottie's memory, memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation or . To sign and view the on-line condolences please visit www.MaederQuintTibei.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020