Barth, Dorothy
1936 - 2020
Dorothy "Dottie" Westerman Barth, age 83, of Reynoldsburg, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born October 27, 1936 in Granite City, Illinois, was a graduate of Marietta High School, a longtime and active member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and Summit Station Methodist Church. She was also a valuable member of the Reynoldsburg Historical Society and Beta Sigma Phi. Dot was an avid and talented painter and quilter. She is preceded in death by her parents Irene (Oster) and William Westerman, brother Charles and his wife Toy Westerman, sister Lavinia and her husband Charles Immel, sister-in-law Linda Westerman, brother-in-law Joe Riffle, grandson in-law Dave Thomas. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Richard "Dick" Barth; sons, Kyle (Jodie) Barth and Steven (Kristie) Barth; grandchildren, Shannon and Shelly Barth, Brooke Thomas, and Brandi (Bill) Haubert; great-grandchildren, Domenic Barth, Dylan and Logan Seaman, Zane, Mason, and Reanna Thomas; siblings, Byron Westerman and Isabel Riffle. Her family will receive friends Thursday from 10am-12pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her service will follow at 12pm with Pastor Maxine Smith-Pierce officiating. There will also be a time to receive friends on Friday from 10am-12pm, with a service to follow at 12pm, at the Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 State Route 7, Marietta, Ohio with her interment to conclude at East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Reynoldsburg Historical Society, PO BOX 144, Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Messages may be sent to her family and an online video tribute may be viewed by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com