Bird, Dorothy
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Thornber Bird, age 91, passed away peacefully on to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on December 3rd, 2020. She was born September 5, 1929 in Fleetwood, Lancashire, United Kingdom, the only daughter of Fred Mabon Kitchen and Sarah (Wright) Kitchen. On April 5, 1948 she married Fred Leadbetter Bird. The couple immigrated to the United States in November of 1954 with their young son and in 1957 were blessed with a beautiful daughter. Throughout their early 60 years of marriage the couple earnestly continued their love of dancing. In the early 1960's they instructed Jimmy Rawlings Dance Instructors in British ballroom dancing. Twirling and "shaking a leg" through life they were hosts and "fun" dance instructors to latch key children which resulted in acknowledgement and awards from the City of Columbus Mayor, Michael Coleman. In retirement they taught various dance styles at multiple senior centers. Dorothy is survived by her younger brother Kenneth Kitchen, of Fleetwood, son Stephen and his wife Connie, daughter Sheryll Vance and her husband Kenneth "Randy", 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid pandemic the memorial service and interment at Glen Rest Cemetery will be attended by the family only. Should you desire to make a gift in Dorothy's remembrance the family requests that flowers and donations be made to the Crestview Nursing Facility, 957 Becks Knob, Lancaster, OH 43130. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com