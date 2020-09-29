Bouldin, Dorothy
1927 - 2020
Dorothy L. Bouldin was born in Birmingham, Alabama on September 14th, 1927. She left home to be with the Lord on September 27th, 2020 at 12:14am. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Alice Price; her loving husband, George Bouldin, Sr; and her sons, Michael and Keith Bouldin. She was a graduate from Tuskegee Institute in 1948, where she met her husband who graduated from the Tuskegee Instute, now called Tuskegee University. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Dr. Allen) Hackley; her remaining sons, George, Jr and Ron Bouldin; many precious grandchildren, Allen and Xanessa Hackley, Iesha, Marshawn, Marlon, Angela, Christian, Alicia, Jasmine, Michael, Christopher, Matthew, Alicia, Lesia Williams and a host of great grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, friends and Gloria Johnson. Funeral Thursday 11am Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Interment 2pm Dayton National Cermetery.