1/1
Dorothy Bouldin
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bouldin, Dorothy
1927 - 2020
Dorothy L. Bouldin was born in Birmingham, Alabama on September 14th, 1927. She left home to be with the Lord on September 27th, 2020 at 12:14am. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Alice Price; her loving husband, George Bouldin, Sr; and her sons, Michael and Keith Bouldin. She was a graduate from Tuskegee Institute in 1948, where she met her husband who graduated from the Tuskegee Instute, now called Tuskegee University. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Dr. Allen) Hackley; her remaining sons, George, Jr and Ron Bouldin; many precious grandchildren, Allen and Xanessa Hackley, Iesha, Marshawn, Marlon, Angela, Christian, Alicia, Jasmine, Michael, Christopher, Matthew, Alicia, Lesia Williams and a host of great grandchildren, cousins, other relatives, friends and Gloria Johnson. Funeral Thursday 11am Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd where the family will receive friends 10am until the time of service. Interment 2pm Dayton National Cermetery. WWW.CALIMAFUNERALSERVICES.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Caliman Funeral Services
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral
11:00 AM
Caliman Funeral Services
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Interment
02:00 PM
Dayton National Cermetery.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved