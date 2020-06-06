Breckler, Dorothy
1927 - 2020
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Breckler, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Columbus Ohio on September 27, 1927 to the late Wilbur F. and Helen E. Fralinger. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 62 yrs., Kenneth J. "Kenny" Breckler, and her sister Jean A. Crawford and husband Robert W. Crawford. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was retired from Roche BioMedical (LabCorp), Dublin, Ohio. Previously, she worked as a realtor. Early in her career, she worked for an interior decorator as a professional seamstress and made custom drapes. In the 1940s she taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of TWIG, Columbus, Ohio. As a TWIG member, she loved volunteering at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. She loved spending time with her friends from LabCorp, and friends from the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, flower gardening and refinishing furniture. Most of all, she loved holiday celebrations with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strong faith, contagious laugh and her inner and outer beauty, will always be remembered by those who loved her. Survived by daughter, Brenda (Patrick) Swoyer and son Robert L. (Karen) Bates; grandchildren, Amanda (Dylan) Hutchins, Marrisa Bates and Matthew J. Bates; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Savannah and Willow; step-grandchildren, Sean Swoyer, Corey (Kristina) Swoyer, Benjamin (Courtney) Swoyer; niece Cheri (Jim) Forslund, nephew Don Crawford; close friend Donna Vogelpohl and other close family and friends. A special thanks to the nurses and therapists at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor who provided her with great care. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association Columbus, Ohio. Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, a memorial to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a future date. Interment at St Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.
1927 - 2020
Dorothy A. "Dottie" Breckler, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Columbus Ohio on September 27, 1927 to the late Wilbur F. and Helen E. Fralinger. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 62 yrs., Kenneth J. "Kenny" Breckler, and her sister Jean A. Crawford and husband Robert W. Crawford. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She was retired from Roche BioMedical (LabCorp), Dublin, Ohio. Previously, she worked as a realtor. Early in her career, she worked for an interior decorator as a professional seamstress and made custom drapes. In the 1940s she taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray Dance Studio, Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of TWIG, Columbus, Ohio. As a TWIG member, she loved volunteering at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio. She loved spending time with her friends from LabCorp, and friends from the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, flower gardening and refinishing furniture. Most of all, she loved holiday celebrations with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strong faith, contagious laugh and her inner and outer beauty, will always be remembered by those who loved her. Survived by daughter, Brenda (Patrick) Swoyer and son Robert L. (Karen) Bates; grandchildren, Amanda (Dylan) Hutchins, Marrisa Bates and Matthew J. Bates; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Savannah and Willow; step-grandchildren, Sean Swoyer, Corey (Kristina) Swoyer, Benjamin (Courtney) Swoyer; niece Cheri (Jim) Forslund, nephew Don Crawford; close friend Donna Vogelpohl and other close family and friends. A special thanks to the nurses and therapists at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor who provided her with great care. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association Columbus, Ohio. Due to the current Covid-19 health situation, a memorial to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a future date. Interment at St Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard Co.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.