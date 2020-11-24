1/
Dorothy Ayers Buckley, 86, passed away Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:16am. She was preceded in death by father Harry L. Ayers, mother Margaret I. Ayers, brother John C. Ayers, husband Glenn L. Buckley, brothers-in-law George Johnides Jr. and David Bennett. Survived by daughter, Sherri Rieser; grandchildren, Jonathan Kiner, Joshua Kiner, Glen Alan (Dorian) Rieser II, and Jennifer (Mike) Neider; great-granddaughter, Zoe; sisters, Betty Johnides and Ramona (Denny) Ashby. In addition, Dorothy is survived by her late husband, Glenn's family: son, Glenn (Brenda) Buckley Jr., Kaylenn, MicKena, Aubrie, Isabella, Vicki Bennett, and Brian (Debbie) Naegel; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends. Dorothy is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Pickaway County and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She previously worked at Rinks and Eddie Bauer. In her retirement days, she dedicated her time to her family, genealogy family tree, working in her beautiful yard and flower garden, and her love for decorating her home for the holidays. A special thank you to StoryPoint staff and Capital City Hospice. Due to the pandemic, private family services will be held at Newcomer, SW Chapel. Interment at Grove City Cemetery (old). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

