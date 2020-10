Butz, Dorothy1930 - 2020Dorothy J. Butz, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Dorothy was born on April 2, 1930. Services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON FUNERAL HOME. A private graveside service will be held for the family, with a memorial service to follow with a date and time to be determined. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary and share a special memory or offer condolences to the family.