Dorothy Canaday


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Canaday Obituary
Canaday, Dorothy
1925 - 2020
Dorothy F. Canaday, age 94, of Orient, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1925 in Middleport, Ohio to Jennie and James French. After graduating from high school, she lived in Miami, Florida with her sister for 2 years before moving to Columbus where she and her late husband started a family. Dorothy was a longtime member of Parkview United Methodist Church, she loved to play bridge and travel, and was an avid Ohio State fan. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Richard Canaday, parents James and Jennie French, siblings Joseph French and Helen French Morgan. Dorothy will be greatly missed be her daughter, Candace Scribner; sons, Chris (Debby) Canaday and Craig (Jayne) Canaday; grandchildren, Shannon (Ted) Maynard, Ryan (Shellie) Scribner, Devin ( Erin) Scribner, Sean (Rebecca) Scribner, Alexandra Canaday, Austin Canaday and Bryan Canaday; and 11 great- grandchildren. There will be a private family service held on April 28, 2020. Interment will be at Pleasant Cemetery in Mt. Sterling, Ohio. The Reverend Sean Scribner officiating. Services have been entrusted to Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020
