Chay, Dorothy

1929 - 2020

Dorothy Helene (neé Pastor) Chay, age 91, passed away on July 20, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, where she graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1943 and married Raymond T. Chay on July 4, 1950. They were married for 58 years. She was a Columbus, Ohio resident since 1963. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching OSU football and OSU men's/women's basketball, reading, bowling, completing jigsaw and word-find puzzles, coffee with cookies, and vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida. She loved to leave people laughing! Dorothy is survived by her three children, Alicia (Ray) Stokes, Kevin (Linda Fogg) Chay, and Vicki (Mike) Chay-Wilkins; grandchildren, Scott Tanner and Sophie Stokes; great granddaughter, Ari Rae Tanner; and granddogger, Betty. A caring cremation will take place and the immediate family will celebrate her life privately. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with funeral arrangements.



