1/
Dorothy Chay
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chay, Dorothy
1929 - 2020
Dorothy Helene (neé Pastor) Chay, age 91, passed away on July 20, 2020. She was born on June 3, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, where she graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in 1943 and married Raymond T. Chay on July 4, 1950. They were married for 58 years. She was a Columbus, Ohio resident since 1963. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, watching OSU football and OSU men's/women's basketball, reading, bowling, completing jigsaw and word-find puzzles, coffee with cookies, and vacationing in Siesta Key, Florida. She loved to leave people laughing! Dorothy is survived by her three children, Alicia (Ray) Stokes, Kevin (Linda Fogg) Chay, and Vicki (Mike) Chay-Wilkins; grandchildren, Scott Tanner and Sophie Stokes; great granddaughter, Ari Rae Tanner; and granddogger, Betty. A caring cremation will take place and the immediate family will celebrate her life privately. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with funeral arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
The Chay family has my deepest sympathy.Dorothy will be missed.She was a wonderful person.I met Dorothy through my in-laws who lived across the street from her.The family is in my prayers.
Sally Donohoe
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved