Clark, Dorothy "Dottie"
1951 - 2019
Clark, Dottie (68) was born and raised in Columbus, OH. She attended East High School. She was employed for 30 years and retired from COPH(Twin Valley) as a psychiatric caregiver. She volunteered and was loved by many at Rhema Christian Center, American Red Cross , The Gillies Recreation Center and others during her lifetime. Celebration of Life 11am, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Road, where her family will receive friends from 10am until start of service. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Services Entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Please visit Dottie's online tribute wall @www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019