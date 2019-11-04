|
|
Comfort, Dorothy
1925 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Grace Bigham Comfort, 94, has gone to join her beloved husband, Dick and her Lord. She died Sunday, November 3 at First Community Village in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 16, 1925 in Bronxville, New York, and graduated from Bronxville High School in 1943. She graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts in 1947 with a major in Bacteriology. She remained at home raising her three boys. She then earned her Nursing degree from the Columbus School of Nursing in 1971. Dottie had a love for medicine and was employed at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio as a float nurse from 1971 to 1998. She longed to be a surgeon, but it was not viewed as appropriate employment during her time. Dottie was also very involved throughout the years in a number of volunteer capacities, including: the Buckeye Boys Ranch, where she served as an associate; former member of Twig 130 at Nationwide Children's Hospital; sustaining member of the Junior League of Columbus; former Women's Board member and docent at the Columbus Museum of Art; volunteer with Reach Out and Read at Nationwide Children's Hospital; and volunteer with reading help at Tremont Elementary School. Dottie treasured her relationship with her husband Dick. They were married on June 27, 1947 after he returned from World War II. They were married for 69 years. They lived in many places together, including Bronxville, NY; Sewickley, PA; Kansas City, MO; Grosse Pointe Woods, MI; and settling in Columbus, OH in 1960. They traveled widely together, including multiple African safaris; Antarctica; the Arctic Circle; Hawaii; Alaska; the Galapagos; and many European adventures. Dottie loved her family, especially her three sons and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as "Nana." She always looked forward to and treasured her family times, especially at Cape Cod. She was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Columbus, where she served as a flower guild member and lay Eucharistic minister. She was also an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church when she spent her winters in Delray Beach, Florida. She enjoyed tennis, golf, skiing, and traveling. Dottie is survived by her three sons, Richard Whiteley Comfort Jr. (Carolyn), Philip Wesley Comfort (Georgia), and Gregory Bigham Comfort Sr.; her grandchildren, Alison, Bradley, Jeremy, John, Peter, Gregory and Bethany; her 11 great-grandchildren; her cousin, Chris Ely (Sukja); and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard "Dick" Whiteley Comfort Sr., her father Dr. Reginald Bernard Bigham, her mother Dorothy Grace Ely Bigham, her dear sister Joanne Elizabeth Bigham Pinner, her brother-in-law William Ellis Pinner Jr. and her daughter-in-law Robin Hess Comfort. Visitation will be Friday, November 15 from 4-6pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16 at 11am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2151 Dorset Rd. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church (http://www.saintmarkscolumbus.org/online-contributions/) or Pilot Dogs, Inc. (https://www.pilotdogs.org/donate-now/) Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Dottie.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019