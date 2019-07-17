The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Dorothy Crissinger


1957 - 2019
Dorothy Crissinger Obituary
Crissinger, Dorothy
Dorothy J. "Robinette" Crissinger, age 62, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City following an extended illness. Born in Baltimore, MD on March 14, 1957 to the late James H. and Gretchen "Wagner" Robinette. She married Gary L. Crissinger on September 13, 1997 and the two shared 22 years together. She is survived by loving husband, Gary; siblings, Eleanor Muhlenbruch, Mary Avramidis, Christopher Robinette, Evelyn Moore and Denise Warner. Preceded in death by brother, James Robinette Jr. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place with no formal services planned at this time. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019
