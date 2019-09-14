Home

Dorothy Curry


1941 - 2019
Dorothy Curry Obituary
Curry, Dorothy
1941 - 2019
Dorothy Curry, passed away on September, 12, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Curry. Survived by her daughters, Teresa and Faith; sisters, H. Marie Fields and Helen Guffey; grandchildren, Amanda, Samantha, and Aaron. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 AM all at the Newcomer SW Chapel 3393 Broadway, Grove City. Interment at Concord Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
