David, Dorothy
1944 - 2019
Dorothy M. David, 74, a Worthington resident of 49 years, passed away March 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Dorothy (Dottie) was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 28, 1944 and was the youngest of two siblings. Dottie was a graduate of Ursuline Academy in 1962. After developing a passion for art and design, she attended the University of Cincinnati (UC) where she became active in the Delta Delta Delta sorority. At UC, Dottie met Thomas J. David, who became her husband of 34 years. They raised two sons, Scott B. and Douglas B. David. Dottie was best known for her energy, zest for life, and commitment as a wife, mother, businesswoman and civic leader. Dottie is survived by her sons; Doug David of Columbus and Scott (Kim) David of Baltimore, Maryland. Survivors also include granddaughters Caroline, Emily, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Chloe David; great-grandson Brodrick Spicer. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for service information.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019