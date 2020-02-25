Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dawkins


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Dawkins Obituary
Dawkins, Dorothy
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Dawkins, age 87. Sunrise September 29, 1932 and Sunset February 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -