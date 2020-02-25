|
|
Dawkins, Dorothy
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Jane Dawkins, age 87. Sunrise September 29, 1932 and Sunset February 20, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, February 28, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAWKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020