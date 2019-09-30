|
|
Donaldson, Dorothy
1924 - 2019
Dorothy S. Donaldson, 95, of Worthington, died on September 28, 2019 at Friendship Village of Columbus. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Inez (Biddle) Stewart. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Richard and daughter Debra Noland. She is survived by daughters, Diann (Tom) Rankin of Columbus and Denise (Alan) Hawkins of Marietta, GA; son-in-law, Tom Noland of Columbus; grandchildren, Dennis, John, and Eric Hawkins, Jennifer (Garrett) Adler, and Jacob (Jess) Noland; great grandchildren, Brynleigh and Corbin Adler and Gunnar Noland. Dorothy graduated from The Ohio State University and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She remained an avid Ohio State sports fan throughout her life. She was active in the Indianola Presbyterian Church, a member of the Worthington United Methodist Church, a member of various Worthington women's and civic associations. The funeral service for Dorothy will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street with Reverend John Girard officiating. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 43231. To share memories and condolences with the family please go to www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019