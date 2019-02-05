|
|
Dukes, Dorothy
1948 - 2019
Dorothy N. Dukes, age 70. Sunrise November 11, 1948 and Sunset January 28, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson Street. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DUKES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019