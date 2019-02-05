Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Tabernacle Church of God
1345 Atcheson Street.
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Tabernacle Church of God
1345 Atcheson Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dukes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dukes


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Dukes Obituary
Dukes, Dorothy
1948 - 2019
Dorothy N. Dukes, age 70. Sunrise November 11, 1948 and Sunset January 28, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Union Tabernacle Church of God, 1345 Atcheson Street. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The DUKES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries