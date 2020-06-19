Dorothy E. Lloyd
1924 - 2020
Lloyd, Dorothy E.
1924 - 2020
Dorothy E. Lloyd, age 95, of Columbus, passed away June 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband James E. Lloyd. Survived by children, Dorothy (Donald) Joyner; Thomas (Marsha) Lloyd, and James (Ruth) Lloyd; grandchildren, Tom Davis, Candace, Cathy, and Tracey. Visitation Tuesday, June 23, 2020, beginning at 11:30a.m. until time of service at 12:30p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and to maintain social distance). Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. To sign and view Dorothy's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
