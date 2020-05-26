Ferguson, Dorothy
1964 - 2020
Dorothy Ferguson, age 56, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Private arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long Street. To read Dorothy's extended obituary and send condolences to the Ferguson family, please visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.