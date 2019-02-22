|
|
Figge, Dorothy
1936 - 2019
Dorothy Eileen Figge, age 82, went to be with the Lord on February 21, 2019. Eileen was born on November 24, 1936 to her parents, the late Rev Daniel C and Thelma Figge. Eileen was a registered nurse having graduated from University of Louisville with a Bachelors degree in nursing in 1962. She went to Manzini, South Africa serving as a missionary with the Church of the Nazarene in 1963, then moved to Johannesburg, South Africa working in the hospital system teaching student nurses as well as preparing/testing them for their state boards. Her life was so full of accomplishments, it's impossible to mention them all. Eileen returned to the states in 1976 working in the Home Health care system eventually ending with a career at the State of Ohio retiring in 2006 with approximately 24 years of service. Since retiring she centered her life on compassionate ministries as well as teaching self help courses at various churches. She was a member of the Dayspring Church of the Nazarene at the time of her passing. Her life had a great impact on so many people, too numerous to count. Her life's purpose was serving and teaching others. Eileen is survived by a brother, Rev. Eugene (Pat) Figge of Covington, GA; a sister, Carol Black of Columbus, OH; four nieces, and two nephews. She also leaves behind many other family members and friends. Visitation with be held from 10am-12pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 followed by a 12noon funeral service at EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave, Columbus, Ohio. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019