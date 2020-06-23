Foley, Dorothy
1932 - 2020
Dorothy Doon Foley, 87, took her final journey to Christ, on June 21, 2020. She is now reunited with Mark, her husband of 49 years. Dorothy and Mark together created a colossal family. Seven children, J. Mark Jr. (Daniella), Kevin (Leslie), Stephen (Shelia), Maureen (Michael Regulinski), Maryellen (Jon McLaughlin), Paul (Karrie), Michael (Roselyne)' 15 grandchildren, Elizabeth (Luke Fields), Sarah (Nathaniel Gray), John (Julie) Foley and Daniel Foley. Brenden (Elyse) and Adam (Anne) Regulinski. Peter Foley. Megan, Zach and Chloe McLaughlin, Theo and Mahe' Foley. Penelope, Beatrice, Frank, and Agatha Foley; nine great grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Caleb, and Karis Fields. Madison, Rivers and Rennick Gray. Lucy, Ruby and Cozzette Foley. She is survived by her only sibling, John A. Doon Jr. (Eleanor) of Worcester, MA. The family will receive friends from 1-4pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. Joan of Arc, 10700 Liberty Road, Powell. For Dorothy's complete obituary please go to www.schoedinger.com. All guests are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times in the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.