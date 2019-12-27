|
|
Freeman, Dorothy
1929 - 2019
Dorothy Ruth Williams Freeman was born November 5, 1929 in Senecaville, Guernsey County, Ohio. She passed away December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Carl Alfred and Fannie Ruth Ankrom Williams. Wife of Vernon Dale Freeman --Married June 12, 1949 in Senecaville United Methodist Church. They were members of Heritage United Methodist Church in Clearwater, FL. 1947 Graduate of Senecaville High School and former member of Maize Manor UM Church, and 50 Year member of Worthington OES. Mother of Deborah Ruth Balding (James) Athens, Ohio; Diane Rachelle Rinehart (William) Pickerington, OH; David Randall Freeman (Linda) Westlake,OH. Grandmother of Christina Ruth Balding Tune (Evan) Lexington, KY, Patrick James Balding Athens, OH, and Cara Rose Loughley of Pickerington, OH. www.mossfeasterdunedin.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019