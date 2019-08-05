Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Temple
2840 Lockbourne Road
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Temple
2840 Lockbourne Road
Dorothy Gilbert


1945 - 2019
Dorothy Gilbert Obituary
Gilbert, Dorothy
1945 - 2019
Dorothy Lewis Gilbert, age 74. Sunrise April 17, 1945 and Sunset July 28, 2019. Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Bethel Temple, 2840 Lockbourne Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, video tribute and to offer condolences to The GILBERT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2019
